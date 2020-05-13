Willie Lee Dixon, 78, of Hookerton, died on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the celebration of his life will be limited by invitations only requested by the family.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Church of Christ. There will be a walk-in viewing on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Interment will follow in the Ayden Cemetery in Ayden.
Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.
Published in Free Press on May 13, 2020