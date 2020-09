Willie Lee Nobles, 73, of Kinston, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Graveside services are 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Viewing is from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home, Inc.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.





