Willie Mae Wells Edwards, 82, of 511 N. Queen Street, Apt 2A, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare Center.

Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 from the United American Free Will Baptist Tabernacle. Burial to follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 from Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel.

She is survived by one son and three daughters.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



