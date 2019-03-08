WINTERVILLE - Willie Randolph Tetterton, 70, of 4301 Dublin Road, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at NC State Veterans Home in Kinston. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Edwards. Interment will follow in the Tetterton Family Cemetery with Military Honors. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 8, 2019