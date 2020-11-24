VANCEBORO - Winfred "Allen" Roach, 69, of Vanceboro, NC died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 6-8pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro and at other times at the home. The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 2pm at Juniper Chapel OFW Baptist Church in Vanceboro by the Rev. Mike Scott. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests attendees follow social distancing protocols due to COVID-19.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gloria Arrington Roach, two daughters Amanda Jones (Chad) and Angela Page (Rusty), 6 grandchildren McKenna, Avery, and Miranda Jones, Tyler, Emily and Nathan Page, sister Daphne Cruse (Lester), brother Milton Roach all of Vanceboro and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.
