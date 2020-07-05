SNOW HILL - Mr. Winfred Carmon Ginn, age 90, passed away Friday morning July 3, 2020, at Greendale Forest Nursing Center in Snow Hill.
A native of Greene County, he was born Oct. 8, 1929, the eldest child of Harvey Leon and Ruth Corbett Ginn. Mr. Ginn was a graduate of the Snow Hill High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
A farmer by vocation and love, he assumed tending and managing the family farm following the death of his father at an early age. In addition to row crops on the farm, he took great pride in his annual vegetable garden that he planted, cared for, and harvested along with his late wife,
Jeanne. Mr. Ginn was a member of Davis Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jeanne Williams Ginn on March 17, 2019; a granddaughter, Lacey Dean Jones; and siblings, Harvey D. Ginn and Carolyn Ginn Bright.
He is survived by his daughters, Lynette Harvey Ginn of Pittsboro, Lana Ginn Parker and husband, Barry of Bear Creek, and Lisa Ginn Jones and husband, Dean of Snow Hill; and a grandson, Levi Ginn Jones of Snow Hill.
Funeral services will be held graveside 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, with Reverend Steven Gay officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the Ginn residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 5171 Glenwood Ave, Suite 101, Raleigh NC 27612 or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC
28607.
Mr. Ginn will lie-in-state at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Services on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylor-tyson.com