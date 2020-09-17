Woodard Wiley Heath of Galloway Ridge at Fearrington concluded a joyful and happy life on September 15, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Kinston, NC before moving to Galloway in 2007.
Woodard was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin on July 7, 1927 to the late Robert Leroy Wiley and Louise Durham Wiley. She was educated at St. Mary's Hall in Faribault, Minnesota and completed her post-secondary education at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. After graduating from college, Woodard worked in Washington, D.C. for the Central Intelligence Agency and then in the East Wing of the White House during the Eisenhower administration. She was later assigned to a position with the United Nations in New York City. Following her time with the U.N., Woodard worked as the Director of Development at The International House of New York. Woodard dearly loved living and working in New York City.
In 1959 Woodard married Thomas Woodley Heath Jr. of Kinston N.C. in St. Paul, Minnesota. She moved to Kinston and raised three children. During her years in Kinston, she was active in many civic organizations, and especially enjoyed her involvement with Queen Street United Methodist Church.
Traveling extensively was close to Woodard's heart and she was fortunate enough to see much of the world. Her greatest joy, however, was being a wife, mother, and homemaker.
Her husband of forty-seven years, Tom, died in 2006, and she subsequently moved to Galloway Ridge in 2007. She was a happy, active member of the Galloway community. Woodard made and maintained many special friendships with her kind, outgoing, warm demeanor. Woodard will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, loyal friend, and a woman of strong faith.
Woodard is survived by her three children: Louise Heath Cockrell of New Canaan, Connecticut, Thomas Woodley Heath III and his wife, Amanda, of New York City, and Woodard Heath Wilder and her husband Greg of Ellerbe, North Carolina. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Louise Heath Cockrell, Morgan Mercer Cockrell, Thomas Woodley Heath IV, and Caroline Brooks Heath.
A private family burial will take place in Kinston, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates any contributions be made to Queen Street United Methodist Church, 500 North Queen Street, Kinston NC 28501.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.