DOVER - Woodrow "Maxie" Davenport Jr., 80, of Dover, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Mr. Davenport was a member of the Dover United Methodist Church. He served in the US Air Force and was a member of the Elks Lodge and the Masonic Lodge in Kinston. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday at the Dover United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ruth Davenport of Dover; daughter, Lynn Small of Kinston; son, Woody Davenport of New Bern; step daughter, Sheila Moore of Peletier; step son, Chris Mayo of Winterville; seven grandchildren and one great grandson; two brothers, Carol Davenport of Lumberton; J.C. Bailey of Kinston; and sister, Eula "Lee" Connor of Bladenboro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Davenport Sr. and Carrie Connor; brother, Ronald Davenport; step son, Ronald "Ronnie" Mayo; grandson, Scott Jenkins. Flowers are welcome or donations may be sent to the Dover United Methodist Church, 208 N Main St, Dover, NC 28526. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Aug. 17, 2019