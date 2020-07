Yolanda Glenn, 61, passed away June 24, 2020 at UNC Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, N.C. Funeral services will be Sunday 2 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing will be from 1 to 2 p.m. .Sunday one hour prior to the service. She is survived by her mother and her children.

Arrangements by Mills Funeral Home.



