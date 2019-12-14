|
KINSTON – Zeb Kinsey Waller, 83, born January 18, 1936, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
The funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Zeb, son of the late Joseph John and Eva Kinsey Waller, was a lifelong resident of Kinston. His first job was as a paper boy with the Kinston Free Press, where he went on to become Circulation Manager. After leaving the Free Press, Zeb began work as a life insurance agent with then Home Security Life Insurance Co. Zeb climbed the ladder and was promoted to District Manager of the Burlington, NC office. Zeb retired from Home Security Life Insurance Co and went on to be Regional Manager for Durham Life Insurance Co., covering NC and SC. Also, during the early 1960s, Zeb served in the National Guard and as a Justices of the Peace judicial official. Retiring from the insurance business, Zeb took the reigns as General Manager of Pinelawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill Memorial Gardens, and Resthaven Park. After his final retirement, he was called back to work as General Manager of Ringgold Towers in Greenville, NC. He really enjoyed this adventure and working with the young kids attending ECU. Zeb was a licensed Auctioneer, Licensed Real Estate Agent and a Notary Public for fifty plus years. Finally settling down into retirement, Zeb loved to eat and talk with his many friends at Murray's Restaurant in La Grange and enjoyed his camper at North Topsail Beach. Also, he loved to browse and bargain at the local flea markets. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Danny Ray Waller and Zeb Kinsey Waller, Jr; and his former wife and mother of his children, Violet Marie Barwick Waller Hills. Zeb is survived by his daughter, Anita Cheryl Mitchell and husband, Dr. Courtney Mitchell, III; sons, Jerry Waller and wife Darlene, all of Kinston and Joseph Dale Waller and wife Sheila, of Billings, MT; grandchildren, Linda Patterson, of Texa, Wayne Kassouf, Jr. of Wake Forest, Sierra Kinsey Waller of Kinston, Dr. Courtney Mitchell, IV of Kinston, Kayla Rae Waller of Orlando, FL, Joseph, Spenser, Ethan, Amanda and Madison Waller, all of Billings, MT; great-grandchildren, Averie Nicole Patterson, Ava Bain Kassouf, Ashton Mitchell Kassouf, and Keaton Waller; and many nieces and nephews that he dearly loved. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6 to 8 pm at Edwards Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff at Murray's, the staff of Magnolia Cottage, neighbor and friend Jack Strickland, Herritage Elite Senior Retirement Community staff, Dr. Cummings and her staff at Kinston Medical Specialists and our dad's many, many friends. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 14, 2019