SNOW HILL - Mr. Zeb Thomas Wade, 83, entered his heavenly home Saturday evening, November 30, 2019, having completed the life God planned for him. Zeb was born in Greene County, the son of Claude and Celia Kearney Wade. He leaves behind a legacy of a life well-lived. Zeb was a hard worker and spent years as a skillful farmer, a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, and an Army National Guard Veteran. Motivated by his love for Jesus Christ, he served as a deacon and enjoyed singing in the choir at First Baptist Church of Snow Hill, where he was a member for 63 years. Civic and community-oriented, Zeb took pride in his extensive knowledge of local history and genealogy. He contributed to his community by serving as a Volunteer Fireman, Chairman of the Greene County Election Board, and several advisory committees. A man of steadfast strength and kindness, Zeb had a patient and selfless devotion to his family and was loved by all who knew him. He was a jack-of-all-trades with a green thumb, gentleness towards animals, and a love of music. Everywhere he went, he brought an upbeat pace and a warm smile. His surviving family includes wife of 63 years, Kay Griffin Wade; treasured daughters, Sheila Wade, Terri Wade Carpenter (Jon), and Kelly Wade Thigpen all of Snow Hill; sisters, Reba Wade Creech and Laverne Wade Rhodes (Delbert), all of Snow Hill; brothers Kenneth Wade (Dianne) of Snow Hill and Winfred Wade (Barbara) of Graham; dearly loved granddaughters, Celia Owen, Leigh Owen Rogers (Jake), Mary Owen, Emily Owens Smith (Brandon), Laura Carpenter, Anna Carpenter; great-grandchild, Elijah Lopez, and step-great-grandchildren, Noah Smith, Logan Smith, and Brantley Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Frannie Wade; granddaughter, Deirdre Owen; brother, Donald Wade; and son-in-law, Horace Thigpen. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, December 4, at the First Baptist Church of Snow Hill. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. Committal services will be held privately at the Snow Hill Cemetery, where Mr. Wade will be interred adjacent to his daughter and parents. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 484, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com. Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 3, 2019