|
|
Zelia Stewart Snead, 96, passed away July 27, 2019. Zelia was born in Erwin, NC to the late Willis and Fannie McLean Stewart. She graduated from Erwin High School in May 1939 and began her career as a local telephone operator with Carolina Telephone Company in Dunn, NC in 1946. She later transferred to the Traffic Department of Carolina Telephone in New Bern, NC and in December 1953, she transferred as a supervisor to the Traffic Department in Kinston, NC. During her employment, she held the positions of local and toll operator, service assistant, group chief operator and district operator services manager. She retired after 39 years of service with Carolina Telephone Company. She and her husband Whitson traveled throughout the US, Canada, Hawaii, Mexico and several European countries. Her hobbies included painting, crocheting, quilting, photography, scrapbooking and making jewelry and she was an avid reader. She was a member of the late Eddie Cox and Betty Seville's art classes at the Council on Aging. She was a charter member of Faith Fellowship Church where she was member of the choir, Cast Your Nets Sunday School class, as well as the first pianist of the church and church historian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Edward Whitson Snead, Sr.; and brothers, Will Rogers Stewart and Levingston Willis Stewart. Survivors include her son, Edward Whitson Snead, Jr and wife Dinah Allen Snead of Southport, NC; granddaughters, Wendy S. Wessell and husband Kenneth of Pikeville, NC and Sandra Lynn Snead and husband Duy Huynh of Charlotte, NC; great grandchildren, Lauren and Jackson Wessell of Pikeville, NC; sister, Delano Horne and husband Lafon of Dunn, NC; several nieces and nephews; step grandchildren, Carla Fell and husband Greg of Mt. Holly, NC, Joseph Carey, IV and wife Kim and Brian Carey and wife Sara of Huntersville, NC; step great grandchildren, Zachary Priddy, Matthew, Michael, Alex, Wyatt and Madelyn Elizabeth Carey of Huntersville, NC, John Roberts and Will Roberts, both of Charlotte, NC. The funeral service will be conducted Friday at noon at Faith Fellowship Church, 2278 Paul's Path Church Rd, Kinston, NC, with Pastor John Robert Harris officiating. Entombment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank her many caring friends, the staff of Spring Arbor in Kinston, NC, Kinston Medical Specialists, special thanks to Dr. Pradeep Arumugham, and the staff of Southport Health and Rehabilitation Center in Southport, NC. Also, a special thanks to her friend Betty Snead for her care during her stay at Spring Arbor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations, Kinston, NC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019