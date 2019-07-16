Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zella Frances Howell Parks. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Funeral service 7:00 PM Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Westview Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Zella Frances Howell Parks, 85, of Kinston passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Zella was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a member of Tanglewood Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Dempsey" (the Pepsi Man) Parks, Sr.; parents Larry Sutton Howell and Sadie Dawson Howell and brother, Gregor Ray Howell, Sr. Zella is survived by her daughter, Brenda Parks Johnson and husband Tony; son John Dempsey Parks, Jr.; grandchildren, Julie Thomas Gautier and husband Tony, and Kristen Drew Thomas and fiancé Shane Harris; great-grandchildren, Sadie Grace Gautier and baby sister due in August; nephews Gregor "Ray" Howell, Jr. and special friend Rhonda Heath, and David "Glen" Howell and wife Alysia; along with several great-nieces and nephews Zella attended business school and upon completion she began her 46-year career as office manager and bookkeeper with the Pepsi Cola Company of Kinston until her retirement at age 65. She loved her God and was the former pianist and organist at Westside Church for 30 years until her health declined. Zella, Dempsey, Brenda and John sang 4-part harmony as a family in church for many years. Funeral services will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 7:00 pm with the Reverend Jeff Daughtry and Pastor Allen Stocks officiating. Visitation will be held following the service. Graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery, Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 10:00am. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Asera Care Hospice for their love and care and to special friend and neighbor Mary Southerland. Online condolences may be sent to



KINSTON - Zella Frances Howell Parks, 85, of Kinston passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Zella was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a member of Tanglewood Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Dempsey" (the Pepsi Man) Parks, Sr.; parents Larry Sutton Howell and Sadie Dawson Howell and brother, Gregor Ray Howell, Sr. Zella is survived by her daughter, Brenda Parks Johnson and husband Tony; son John Dempsey Parks, Jr.; grandchildren, Julie Thomas Gautier and husband Tony, and Kristen Drew Thomas and fiancé Shane Harris; great-grandchildren, Sadie Grace Gautier and baby sister due in August; nephews Gregor "Ray" Howell, Jr. and special friend Rhonda Heath, and David "Glen" Howell and wife Alysia; along with several great-nieces and nephews Zella attended business school and upon completion she began her 46-year career as office manager and bookkeeper with the Pepsi Cola Company of Kinston until her retirement at age 65. She loved her God and was the former pianist and organist at Westside Church for 30 years until her health declined. Zella, Dempsey, Brenda and John sang 4-part harmony as a family in church for many years. Funeral services will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 7:00 pm with the Reverend Jeff Daughtry and Pastor Allen Stocks officiating. Visitation will be held following the service. Graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery, Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 10:00am. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Asera Care Hospice for their love and care and to special friend and neighbor Mary Southerland. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com Published in Free Press on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close