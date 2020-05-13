|
SIM Agnes (Nancy) Died peacefully, at her home, on April 29, 2020, aged 87. Born April 14, 1933, only child of Samuel Cooper and Agnes Berry, Nancy grew up in wartime Springburn. In 1955 she married Archie Sim. Initially living in Dennistoun, they moved to Kirkintilloch in the early 1960's and had two children there. Archie passed away in 1978. Over many years as sales representative for Miller Homes she sold thousands of houses to mostly first time homeowners, contributing to the pride and satisfaction she felt in eventually owning her own home. Nancy was also very active in the Kirkintilloch Baptist Church, including singing in its choir. After retirement Nancy was well known for community kindnesses such as visiting the elderly in local carehomes. She also found simple pleasures in working in her garden and chatting to passersby. Frailty during Nancy's final years severely restricted her formerly active life, but she remained cheerful and always welcomed visitors. She will be greatly missed by her family. Her son Steven wishes to thank her many friends who offered condolences. The funeral is private due to coronavirus restrictions. Her ashes will be scattered at the foothills of the Campsie Fells, the beauty of which she would admire daily from her windows.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on May 13, 2020