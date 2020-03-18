|
McBRIDE
Aileen The family of the late Aileen McBride, sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind support and expressions of sympathy. Special thanks to Fr Stephen Hannah and Deacon Brian Mackenzie for spiritual comfort and an uplifting funeral Mass. The family also offer heartfelt thanks to Dr Mary Harris and the district nurses associated with Peel View Medical Centre and also Dr Foley and Dr Martin from the NHS OOH GGC Team. The guidance and support offered by the staff at Lawson's Funeral Directors is also appreciated. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for the intentions of everyone who supported Aileen's family in their recent, sad bereavement.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Mar. 18, 2020