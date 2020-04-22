|
MANSON Alexander Peacefully, at Whitefield Lodge Care Home, on Sunday, April 12, 2020, Alexander, aged 86, of Lenzie, beloved husband of the late Shena MacDonald, father to Ailsa and the late Fergus and grandad to Lara, Kira and Lyle.
A private burial to take place at Old Aisle Cemetery. There will be an announcement to follow, providing a date and time for a memorial service to be held at St. David's Church, to celebrate Alex's life. The family would like to give thanks for the exceptional level of care that was provided to Alex by the staff in Whitefield Lodge.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Apr. 22, 2020