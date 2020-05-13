|
|
|
NEIL Andrew Passed away, after a short illness, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on Monday, May 4, 2020. Andy (formerly of McGavigan's), devoted husband of the late Marion (née Franklin), loving father of Debbie and Paul, doting papa
of Naomi, Jordan, Leah, Jude and Julia. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, Kingdom Hall brother and friend to many. Private cremation service due to lawful restrictions. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on May 13, 2020