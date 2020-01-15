Home

BARNETT Connie Peacefully, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Connie, beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mother of Glenn and Wendy, proud granny to Charlotte, Lewis and Arwen and great-granny to Ollie.
Funeral service to take place at Lenzie Union Parish Church, on Friday. January 17, at 11.30 am, thereafter to Daldowie Crematorium, arriving at 12.45 pm. Family flowers only please. There will be a retiral collection in favour of the Lewy Body Society.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
