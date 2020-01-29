|
McIVER
David Peacefully, at Four Hills Care Home, on January 20, 2020, following a short illness. David, beloved twin brother of Betty and the late May Murray, uncle of May, Jayne, David and Martin Murray. Funeral to take place at Holy Family and St Ninians Church, on February 3, at 10 am, thereafter to Old Aisle Cemetry, Kirkintilloch (New entrance), for 11 am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired at rear of chapel for Marie Curie. All welcome.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Jan. 29, 2020