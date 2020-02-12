|
McIVER
David Betty and family would like to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy at the recent loss of her brother David.
We would also like to thank
Father Hannah for celebrating
the funeral mass and all
who attended the service.
Thanks to Four Hills Care Home
for looking after David for
the past 10 months. Thanks also to Neil and Susan from Co-op Funeralcare
for their professionalism.
Finally, thanks for all donations
received on behalf of Marie Curie
in memory of David.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Feb. 12, 2020