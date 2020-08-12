|
SEWELL Gillian (Watson) Suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, Gillian, beloved and loving wife of Kenny. Adoring mother of Alan, Gary, David and Kerr. Grandma to Hugo and Cassidy. Daughter of Evelyn and the late Roy Watson. Sister of Campbell and the late Lesley. Funeral service private due to circumstances, but all friends warmly invited to join a live-streamed thanksgiving service at 2 pm, on Monday, August 17, via https://tron.church.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Aug. 12, 2020