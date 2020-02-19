|
MAWSON Gordon Passed away, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, aged 94 years. A much loved husband of the late Betty, an adored father of Dorothy, David and the late Gordon, grandfather of Gillian, Susan, James and great-grandfather of Hannah, Katie, Harrison, Reece, Hollie, Ethan and Rachel. Funeral service will take place on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Glasgow Crematorium, Maryhill for 10.45 am. Family flowers only.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Feb. 19, 2020