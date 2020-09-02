Home

WATT Gordon Peacefully, on August 26, 2020, at Buchanan Lodge Nursing Home, Gordon Watt, of Milngavie. Much loved husband to Moira, father to Graham, Alan, Caroline and Ellie, grandpa to Emma, Glen, Zoe, Beth, Tom, Natalia, Marcus and Ross and great-grandpa to Luca. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Buchanan Lodge and Dr Reid of Ashfield Medical Practice for their care and support. Funeral to be held at Clydebank Crematorium, on Friday, September 4. Due to current restrictions, only family members are permitted to attend.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Sept. 2, 2020
