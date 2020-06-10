Home

HYNES Hugh It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Hugh Hynes on May 30, 2020. Formerly of Loch Rd, Kirkintilloch, Hugh, passed away whilst in residential care. Cherished husband of his late wife Alice, much loved father to sons Jim, Gerard and Brendan.
Also adored by grandchildren Jonathon, Nicola, Stephen, Claire and Sean, as well as great-granddaughter Bonnie Alice.
Sadly due to current restrictions, a private ceremony will be held.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on June 10, 2020
