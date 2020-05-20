|
DUNN Ian It is with great sadness, that the family of Ian Dunn BA CEng MIET, announce that Ian passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after showing quiet dignity and strength over the past few months. Dearly beloved and loving husband of Betty, devoted Dad to Fiona, Stuart and Gordon, son-in-law Alan and immensely proud Grandpa to Martin, Gillian and Gavin. A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at a later date. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on May 20, 2020