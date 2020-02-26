|
MITCHELL Irene Suddenly, on February 18, 2020, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary. A much loved aunt of Lynne and Kenny, great-aunt of Rory, Euan, Calum and Eilidh and sister-in-law to Ishbel. Daughter of the late Mary and Jim and sister of the late John. A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at Lenzie Union Parish Church, on Friday, March 6, at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in favour of Cancer Research UK.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Feb. 26, 2020