Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella LAITHWAITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella LAITHWAITE

Notice Condolences

Isabella LAITHWAITE Notice
LAITHWAITE Isabella M The family of Isabella Mary Laithwaite (née Finlinson), are sad to announce that she died, on Monday, May 4, 2020, during a brief admission to hospital. She was 84 years old. She was the dearly loved mother of Elaine, William and Heather; mother in-law to Andrew and Colin and wife of the late Dr James Alan Laithwaite. She was the much adored nanny of Cameron, Andie, Kate and Grace. Due to current issues regarding pandemic, there will be a private service. She will be forever loved and forever missed.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on May 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -