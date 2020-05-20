|
LAITHWAITE Isabella M The family of Isabella Mary Laithwaite (née Finlinson), are sad to announce that she died, on Monday, May 4, 2020, during a brief admission to hospital. She was 84 years old. She was the dearly loved mother of Elaine, William and Heather; mother in-law to Andrew and Colin and wife of the late Dr James Alan Laithwaite. She was the much adored nanny of Cameron, Andie, Kate and Grace. Due to current issues regarding pandemic, there will be a private service. She will be forever loved and forever missed.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on May 20, 2020