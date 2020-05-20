Home

DENZIL James Suddenly, after a short illness, at Lightburn Hospital on May 16, 2020, it is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of James (Jimmy) of Meadowburn, Bishopbriggs, aged 85 years. Retired Marine Engineer, cherished husband of his late wife Nora, much loved Dad (Pops) of Robert and Joyce, beloved Grandpa of Ryan adored uncle of Noreen, Sandra, Michael, Joy, Tony, Eddie, Johnnie, Monica, Dario, Paul, Angie and Johnnie M, also much loved brother and brother-in-law, and great-uncle. Due to present restrictions a private ceremony will be held, but friends are welcome to say their goodbyes on the streets of Meadowburn. A memorial service will be arranged later in the year to which all family friends and neighbours will be warmly invited to attend. A kind and charming gentleman,
at peace now with his beloved Nora,
his radiant smile will be missed by many.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on May 20, 2020
