|
|
|
DENZIL James (Jimmy) Family of the late James (Jimmy) Denzil would like to offer their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for their sympathy, kindness love and support, flowers, cards and prayers received on the sad loss of true gentleman fondly known as (pops) to many. Special thanks to Dr Murdoch and all the staff of Springfield Medical Practice for their care over the years, Morrisons Pharmacy for their service and the Community Team for their exemplary care and attention. Grateful thanks also to the staff of both Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Lightburn Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion and Birdsdon Day Care Centre where Jimmy loved to go. A special thanks to Fr Antony for the lovely service and words of comfort. FD Lawson Funeral services for their empathy and professionalism Forever in our hearts.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on June 6, 2020