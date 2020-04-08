Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James PHILIP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James PHILIP

Notice Condolences

James PHILIP Notice
PHILIP James Peacefully, at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, on April 4, 2020, James Philip, aged 79, of 4 Queenspark Gardens, Nairn, formerly of 9 Beech Avenue, Nairn and Kenilworth Road, Kirkintilloch. Beloved husband of the late Ethel Galloway Ewart. Loving father of Allan, Gordon and Ewan, dear grandfather of Lindsay Marie, Eithne and Iona Ewart. Funeral and interment to be held at Nairn Cemetery with immediate family only. Memorial service to be notified.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -