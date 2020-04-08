|
PHILIP James Peacefully, at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, on April 4, 2020, James Philip, aged 79, of 4 Queenspark Gardens, Nairn, formerly of 9 Beech Avenue, Nairn and Kenilworth Road, Kirkintilloch. Beloved husband of the late Ethel Galloway Ewart. Loving father of Allan, Gordon and Ewan, dear grandfather of Lindsay Marie, Eithne and Iona Ewart. Funeral and interment to be held at Nairn Cemetery with immediate family only. Memorial service to be notified.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Apr. 8, 2020