JARDINE James Stark Avril, Anne, Shona and families would like to thank family and friends for their support after the passing of our dearly loved dad, papa and great-grandad on January 13, 2020. With very special thanks to staff in Haig House, Erskine Home, for the exceptional care dad received there and thanks to all who helped care for dad in his own home. Kind thanks also to Rev Adam Dillon and his team at St David's Memorial Park Parish Church and to Co-op Funeral Care. Grateful to all those who made a contribution in support of Alzheimer Scotland and Erskine Home.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Feb. 5, 2020