CUNNINGHAM Janice Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Janice (née Wilson), former nurse at Woodilee Hospital, loving mum of James and Andrew, mother-in-law to Lyndsey, proud granny to Fraser and Adam and much loved sister of Gwen and Alex. Funeral service to take place at Glasgow Crematorium, Maryhill, on Friday, March 27 at 11.15 a.m. No flowers please. Donations, will be gratefully received, in favour of the Beatson Cancer Charity. At Janice's request, no black ties to be worn, bright colours preferred.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Mar. 25, 2020