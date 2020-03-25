Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janice CUNNINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice CUNNINGHAM

Notice Condolences

Janice CUNNINGHAM Notice
CUNNINGHAM Janice Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Janice (née Wilson), former nurse at Woodilee Hospital, loving mum of James and Andrew, mother-in-law to Lyndsey, proud granny to Fraser and Adam and much loved sister of Gwen and Alex. Funeral service to take place at Glasgow Crematorium, Maryhill, on Friday, March 27 at 11.15 a.m. No flowers please. Donations, will be gratefully received, in favour of the Beatson Cancer Charity. At Janice's request, no black ties to be worn, bright colours preferred.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -