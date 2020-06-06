Home

Jean McCulloch (nee Stewart) Passed away peacefully, aged 99, at Birdston Nursing Home, Milton of Campsie, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Jean, dearly loved wife of the late Jim McKinnon and loving aunt to Tom and Betty Shaw and a dear friend to many.
Grateful thanks to the nursing and care staff who looked after Jean so well during her time in Birdston.
Due to present restrictions a private ceremony will be held.
" I have fought a good fight,
I have finished the race and I have remained faithful "
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on June 6, 2020
