|
|
|
McANSH
Jim Died peacefully, aged 92, at Birdston Care Home, Milton of Campsie, on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Jim (ex-Harper Collins and Balmore Golf Club), devoted partner of Anne, loving husband of the late Nan, beloved father of Suzy and Gordon, much loved stepdad to David, Alison and Colin, father-in-law to Antonia, John and Alison, proud Papa of Finty, Scarlett, Lucia, Callum, Heather, Gemma, Iona and Niamh. Grateful thanks to the nursing and care staff who looked after Jim during his time at Birdston. Private funeral due to current restrictions. We shall gather together as soon as we can to celebrate Jim's life. A life lived to the full whether working, golfing, playing bridge, travelling, gardening or spending time with those he held dear. A true gentleman who will be missed by all who knew him. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on May 20, 2020