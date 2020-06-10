Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John CUBBAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John CUBBAGE

Notice Condolences

John CUBBAGE Notice
CUBBAGE John Peacefully, at Strachan House Care Home, Edinburgh, on Thursday,
May 28, 2020, John McCaldin Cubbage, beloved husband of the late Olive, much loved Dad of Sheila and Joan, and father-in-law to Gordon and Tony. Loving Grampa of Lynsey, Jennifer, Euan and Katrina, and Great-Grampa of Callum and Beth. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Thanks to caring staff at Strachan House and Bluebird Care (Dunbartonshire).
Due to current restrictions the funeral will be private. He will be missed by all.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on June 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -