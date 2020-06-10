|
|
|
CUBBAGE John Peacefully, at Strachan House Care Home, Edinburgh, on Thursday,
May 28, 2020, John McCaldin Cubbage, beloved husband of the late Olive, much loved Dad of Sheila and Joan, and father-in-law to Gordon and Tony. Loving Grampa of Lynsey, Jennifer, Euan and Katrina, and Great-Grampa of Callum and Beth. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Thanks to caring staff at Strachan House and Bluebird Care (Dunbartonshire).
Due to current restrictions the funeral will be private. He will be missed by all.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on June 10, 2020