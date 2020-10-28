|
NAPIER John Peacefully, at home, on Friday, October 23, 2020, John D. Napier, beloved husband of Barbara, much loved father of Mark, Sarah and the late Fiona, loving grampa to Jamie, Ross, Ewan, Chloe, Makenzie and Callum and brother of the late Susanne and Joyce. Funeral private due to current restrictions. The family wish to thank the caring staff of East Dunbartonshire Council and the district nurses of Regent Gardens Medical Centre for their wonderful care of John during his long illness.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Oct. 28, 2020