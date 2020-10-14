|
McTIERNAN
Kai After a short illness on October 4, 2020, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Beloved wife of the late Jim, a much loved sister of June, mum of Francine, Gillian and James and an adored gran and great-gran. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St Ninian's RC Church, Kirkintilloch, (live stream service available), thereafter to
Old Aisle Cemetery.
Thanks to staff at Ward 66 at Glasgow Royal Infirmary for their wonderful care.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Oct. 14, 2020