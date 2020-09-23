Home

DOCHERTY Liz (Elizabeth)
(nee Chalmers) Peacefully, at home, on Thursday, September 17, 2020, after a long courageous battle. Liz, aged 74 years, was the dearly beloved wife of Henry, much loved mother of Cameron and Karen and daughter-in-law Nicola and devoted and proud gran of Ross, Euan and Ryan. Funeral service on September 24, 2020, at Co -op Funeral Parlour, Eastside, Kirkintilloch and thereafter to Auld Aisle Cemetery, Kirkintilloch.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
