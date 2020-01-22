Home

Mary KEPPIE Notice
KEPPIE Mary David, Janette and Nicola and Dorothy and George would like to thank family and friends for their support after the passing of our dear mum and gran on December 16. Special thanks to everyone at Lillyburn Care Home for the loving care Mary received and thanks to all who cared for Mary at home.
She will be sadly missed.
Thanks to all who donated after the funeral service. £161.90 has been forwarded to the Paul O' Gorman Institute for Leukaemia Research.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
