RIACH Mary (Molly) 3/4/1933 - 24/12/2019
The Riach family would like to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy at the recent loss of our mum, nana and great-nana. We would like to thank Father Hannah of St Ninian's and Holy Family for celebrating the Funeral Mass at such short notice and to all who attended.Thanks are also due to J&D Lawson Funeral Directors for all their advice and professionalism. The family would like to put on record their gratitude for the kindness shown to our mum from her many friends, neighbours, carers and medical professionals, too numerous to mention by name. A special thanks go to St Flannan's Eucharistic Ministers for their weekly visits. A devoted wife to Peter, RIP, a loving mother, nana and great-nana, she will be remembered with great pride for the beautiful person that she was.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Feb. 5, 2020