SMITH Nigel Rawling Passed away peacefully, at home, in Campsie Glen, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, aged 78. Dearly loved husband of Jody, father of Cameron, Katrina, Laura and Matthew and beloved grandad of eight. A private cremation service for family will be held. All are welcome to attend a Celebration of his life at The Trades Hall of Glasgow, Glassford Street, on Saturday, January 25, 11.30 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations will be forwarded to The Coach House Trust.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Jan. 22, 2020