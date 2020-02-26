|
GRIFFITHS Nora Formerly of Lenzie, Glasgow and Silverhill, Ballyconneely, Galway. Passed away, on February 21, 2020. Much loved mother of Sean, Anna, Eugene and Emma and children-in-law Karen, Alex and Manuela. Granny to Kiera, Judith, Caitlin, Ellie, Daniel and Alex. Sister of John and the late Mikey, Mary, Ann and Paddy. Also a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. Nora will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Service at St Ninian's RC Church, Kirkintilloch, on Tuesday, February 25, at 10 am. Thereafter a reception at the Kirky Puffer. Funeral at the Church of the Holy Family, Ballyconneely, on Saturday, February 29, at 11.30 am, followed by a burial in Ballyconneely Cemetery.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Feb. 26, 2020