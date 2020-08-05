|
WALKER Priscilla
(nee Pennington) Loving wife of late John Walker, formerly from Gartferry, died very peacefully, at home in Broughty Ferry, on Sunday, 26th July 27, 2020, 6 weeks before her
101st birthday. A much beloved mum of daughters Elizabeth and Irene and sons-in-law Tom and Duncan, grandmother to David, Graeme, Douglas, Laura, Alison and Elizabeth and great-grandmother to her twelve great-grandchildren.
Mum will be so sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service private .
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Aug. 5, 2020