Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert GEMMILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert GEMMILL

Notice Condolences

Robert GEMMILL Notice
GEMMILL Robert Peacefully, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, Robert, beloved husband of Marjorie, loving father, brother, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service to take place at Milton of Campsie Parish Church, Friday, February 14, at 10 am, thereafter to Campsie Burial Ground, Lennoxtown. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in favour of Milton of Campsie Parish Church and the Salvation Army.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -