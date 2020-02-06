|
GEMMILL Robert Peacefully, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, Robert, beloved husband of Marjorie, loving father, brother, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service to take place at Milton of Campsie Parish Church, Friday, February 14, at 10 am, thereafter to Campsie Burial Ground, Lennoxtown. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in favour of Milton of Campsie Parish Church and the Salvation Army.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Feb. 6, 2020