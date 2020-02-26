Home

GEMMILL Robert Marjorie and family would like to thank all for their attendance at Robert's funeral, and for cards and messages of sympathy. Your love and support over many months, has been greatly appreciated. Thanks to the staff of Glasgow Royal Infirmary, doctors and nurses of Regent Gardens Medical Centre and to the Home Care Team. Also to Rev. Julie Moody for an uplifting service, Milton of Campsie Parish Church for excellent catering, and to J. & D. Lawson Ltd. for funeral arrangements.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
