DAVIS Shirley Whilst maintaining her dignity, courage and sense of wit Shirley's journey with cancer came to an end when Shirley passed away peacefully, at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. A wonderful wife, mum, sister, gran and great-gran who will be much missed by all who knew and loved her. Our thanks and appreciation to all of the health professionals that have supported Shirley and her family. Funeral is private due to current government restrictions. Shirley's preference was for no flowers, donations for Ardgowan Hospice, Greenock would be welcomed.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on July 29, 2020