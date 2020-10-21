Home

SIMPSON William Wylie Peacefully, at home on Monday, October 12, 2020, after a long brave fight, much loved husband of Hilda, dearly loved dad of Mark and Susan, father-in-law of Laura and David, loving grandpa of Ella, Fletcher, Emily and Benjamin, an inspiration to all who knew him and will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service at Daldowie Crematorium, due to Covid restrictions, the funeral will be by invitation. We would like to thank all staff at Marie Curie for their excellent care and support and Dr Murdoch at Springfield Practice. No flowers please, if you wish to make a donation in memory of Bill please visit www.mariecurie.org.uk.
Published in Kirkintilloch Herald on Oct. 21, 2020
