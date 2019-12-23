|
Adelbert Dirk "Del" Tollenaar Jr., 87, of Kirksville, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the LaPlata Nursing Home in LaPlata, Missouri.
He was born on April 15, 1932 in Knox City, Missouri, the son of Adelbert D. and Ruth (Starks) Tollenaar Sr. Del graduated from Kirksville High School with the Class of 1950 and Kirksville State Teachers College (Truman State University) in 1958. He proudly served the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.
On May 3, 1953 in Kirksville, Missouri, Del married Juanita L. Borron who preceded him in death in May of 2012. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Patricia Elaine, and one son Daniel Edward.
On January 3, 2015 he married Maxine M. Fusselman who survives of the home. Also surviving are one son, David (Mary) of Columbia, MO, one daughter Joyce (Jeff) of Oxford, MI, his grandchildren, Evan and Katherine Tollenaar and Colin Blakely. Del is also survived by children: Patty of Kirksville, Michael of Mishawaka, IN, Lisa of Kirksville, Brent (Pam) of Phoenix, AZ, and Brian (Michelle) of Redmond, WA, fifteen additional grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Del resided most of his life in Kirksville. He was retired from Hollister, Inc. as a commercial printer. Del also maintained Tollenaar Music Co., tuning and repairing pianos in Kirksville and the surrounding area.
Del was a very active member of the Kirksville Community. He was well known as a talented saxophone and clarinet player, playing in local dance bands for sixty plus years. He also sang in the Community chorus and played with the community band.
Del was a member of the noon Lions Club and was an Adair County Historical Society volunteer. Del had many adventures serving for twenty-two years as a Reserved Deputy Sheriff for Adair County.
He was a lifelong active member of his church and was currently a member of New Hope Evangelical Church.
Del was a hard working and loving family man. He loved and cherished his entire family and many dear friends.
His hobbies included cutting wood, fishing, Cardinal baseball, and bird watching.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 with family receiving friends for one hour before the service in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville. Pastor Darrel Draper will officiate the service. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville.
Pallbearers will be Scott Lyons, Chuck Davis, Michael Hartman, Jevan Bixenman, Dana Brown, and Doug Athon. Honorary pallbearers will be Evan Tollenaar, Colin Blakely, Kendrick Hartman, and Cayden Davis.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Del may be made to the or to the Salvation Army and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 23, 2019