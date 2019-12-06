|
|
Albert M. Speaks
Albert M. Speaks, 77 of Kirksville passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home.
The son of Gail O. and Mildred P. (Cross) Speaks, he was born January 18, 1942 in Novinger, Missouri. On March 31, 1962 in Shawneetown, Illinois he was united in marriage to Anna L. Babb.
Albert is survived by his wife, Anna; two sons, Breton A. Speaks and wife Ida of Fulton, MO and Anthony D. Speaks and wife Dawnetta of LaPlata, MO; one daughter, Tina A. O'Rourke and husband Bill of Fulton, MO; nine grandchildren, Albert Ridinger of Oklahoma, Cody O'Rourke of Fulton, MO, Amy Easley of Bevier, MO, Cassandra (Aaron) Hoerrmann of Greentop, MO, Richard (Danielle) Speaks of Memphis, MO, Chandra (Steven) Toolate of Kirksville, Derek Conley of Kirksville, Cory Eslinger of Kirksville and Jeremiah Barnhart of Kirksville; 18 great grandchildren; one brother, Michael Speaks of Kirksville and one sister, Gailene Baker of Kirksville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Dixie Penicaro; one brother, Clell Speaks and one great grandson, Shane Ridinger.
Albert attended Kirksville Schools and received his GED while in the service. He served in the United State Army, 101st Airborne from April 7, 1959 until his honorable discharge on May 2, 1962. He returned to Kirksville and worked for Built-Rite and then Guys Patato chips until 1966 when he joined the Pipefitters Union local 562. He worked as a union pipefitter and welded until he retired in 2004.
He was a member of the Pipefitters Union, Adair Lodge #366 A.F. & A.M., and NCRS (National Corvette Restorers Society). He loved his family and working on old cars.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday (December 9, 2019) at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday (December 10, 2019) at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home with Larry Speaks officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Park View Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 6, 2019