ALEXIA RIAN SCOTT


2002 - 2020
ALEXIA RIAN SCOTT Obituary
Alexia Rian Scott, age 17, of Kirksville formerly of Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Kirksville on June 5, 2002, daughter of KC Ryan Scott and Tabetha Lynn Woods.

Alexia loved reading, writing, painting, and was gifted at poetry. She had an amazing love for others and was always helping others. She reached her goal of graduating from Kirksville Senior High School with the help and support of her teacher, Mrs. Terri Klepzig. She was a member of Iberia First Assembly of God.

She is survived by her mother, Tabetha Killian (Jason) of Tuscumbia; father, KC Scott of Kirksville; two brothers, Ace Killian and Eli Killian; three sisters, Mackenzie Killian, Kennedy Killian, and Kendall Killian; great-grandmother, Janice Snyder; maternal grandfather, Dale Woods (Mary); maternal grandmother, Angela Woods; grandparents, Ron and Natalie Killian; aunts and uncles, Joy Munn (Josh), Brandi Eslinger (Cory) and their children, Ava and Atalie; Michelle Pope and Kimberly Whisenand; great- uncle, Joe Yadon; and numerous relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Dianna Scott.

A private graveside service was held at Lake Memorial Gardens in Osage Beach with Bro. Chip Sanders officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexia Scott Memorial Fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fancher-Rekus Funeral Home in Iberia.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.fancher-rekusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 18, 2020
